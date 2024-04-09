City of Penticton hosting Earth Day event to share information on local climate action initiatives

Photo: Pixabay

To highlight the City of Penticton's ongoing work in reducing the community’s emissions, the city will be hosting a special Earth Day event to invite the community to learn more about local climate action initiatives.

On Saturday, April 20, people can come by Gyro Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to dive into going green, running alongside the opening day of the Penticton Farmers’ Market as well as a volunteer appreciation breakfast.

The city said this Earth Day event will kick off a series of events and activities taking place over the weekend and into Monday, on Earth Day.

“Penticton City Council declared a climate emergency in 2022 and have adopted ambitious targets to reduce our community’s greenhouse gas emissions,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in a news release.

“This event will bring together local organizations and volunteers who are dedicated to making a difference in our community – and we invite all members of the public to come down to learn more about them – and to find out how you can get involved.”

Some event highlights include an opportunity to work with the city’s sustainability team for information about how multi-family buildings or businesses can apply for a free bike rack, or can register for a free EV-Ready Plan, Electrical Planning Report and Energy Audit.

People are also encouraged to ride their bike to the event to register for free on-site with Project 529, a registry aimed at upping recovery of stolen bikes, conducted by the city’s bylaw team.

Meet representatives from:

Penticton Indian Band

Penticton and Area Cycling Association (PACA)

First Things First Okanagan

City of Penticton’s Recycling and Sustainability team

Penticton Secondary Sustainability Club

RDOS WildsafeBC & Climate Action

Community Bat Programs of BC

Penticton Trees

Freedom Bike Shop

After the City of Penticton adopted its Climate Action Plan in 2021, they established the goal of reducing the community’s emissions by a projected 40 per cent below 2007 levels by 2030. More about the city’s climate initiatives can be found online here.

This Earth Day event also coincides with a volunteer appreciation event, organized by the SOS Volunteer Centre, which will take place at Gyro Park from 8-11 a.m. For more information and to RSVP for the free pancake breakfast, visit volunteercentre.info.

For those who don't mind getting their hands dirty, the Penticton Neighbourhood Association is organizing a community clean-up event on Sunday, April 21, starting at 10 a.m. at Gyro Park. All supplies will be provided. For more details, email [email protected].

The City of Penticton is providing free transit through BC Transit on Monday, April 22, 2024, for Earth Day. Learn more at bctransit.com.