Campbell Mtn. landfill closing for scale replacement

Photo: pixabay

Penticton's Campbell Mountain Landfill will close for three days later this month for a planned upgrade.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says the closure is necessary in order to replace the scale.

The landfill will be inaccessible during the closure from 2:45 p.m. Friday, April 19 until 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 22.

Commercial customers with demolition and construction waste may choose to travel to the Okanagan Falls Landfill during the closure (3751 Allendale Lake Road, Okanagan Falls).

Okanagan Falls Landfill hours of operation: