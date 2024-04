Photo: Google Maps

Mariposa Park on Penticton’s West Bench will be closed for the rest of the month for upgrades.

The RDOS says work on a perimeter pathway, irrigation upgrades, and accessibility and landscape improvements started on April 4.

The park will be closed and inaccessible throughout April or until construction is complete.

“Please use caution and follow all signage and safety precautions posted around the park during this time,” the RDOS said in a statement Monday.