Four arrested for 2021 murder of Penticton man

Photo: RCMP Taig Savage

Police have arrested four people in relation to the death of a young Penticton man in 2021.

Taig Savage, 22, was found unresponsive, suffering from critical injuries, in a field near Penticton Secondary School on Eckhardt Avenue on Sept. 5, 2021.

He was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“The investigation has resulted in four suspects in this matter being arrested,” said Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson, on Monday.

“Police are not releasing the identities of the suspects, three of whom were youths at the time of the murder. Each of the accused either remain in custody, or are scheduled to appear in court at a future date.”

In the months after his death, Savage’s family pleaded for anyone who had information to come forward. The events that led to Savage’s death remain unclear.

While Grandy’s statement used the word “murder,” he did not specify whether they were second-degree or first-degree counts.

"The exact charge is to be decided by Crown council," Grandy said. "We're awaiting their assessment on which charge will be laid."

“Penticton RCMP thanks the community for their patience, while investigators thoroughly completed all aspects to bring this matter before the courts,” said Grandy.