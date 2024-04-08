Free transit for Penticton's Okanagan Fest of Ale ticket holders this weekend

Photo: file photo

Okanagan Fest of Ale ticket holders will be able to enjoy free transit during the beer-tasting event for the first time this weekend.

In a Monday press release, BC Transit said it would be offering a “safe option to get to and from” the ale festival on Friday and Saturday.



Starting on Friday at 2 p.m., ticket holders will be able to present their Okanagan Fest of Ale tickets to bus drivers for a free ride. The complimentary trips will be available for participants until Saturday at midnight.

Free transit to the festival is new this year.



“To promote a safe ride home, the City of Penticton is offering this service to our patrons, so you can leave the car at home,” reads a statement from the Okanagan Fest of Ale.

The two-day event featuring craft beer, food, and entertainment will be held at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre.