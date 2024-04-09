Beloved Penticton goose with broken wing memorialized by friends

Kevin wasn’t just any goose, he was a friend.

That was the sentiment from people who came out to speak about Kevin, the famous broken-winged Penticton goose at his memorial held at Slackwater Brewing on Sunday.

It was standing room only for the tribute to everyone’s favourite feathered friend, with several from ‘Team Kevin’ speaking about what the goose meant to them.

Kevin was attacked by a dog and his leg mauled last week.

Dave Chukalos is one of the original friends of Kevin who encountered the gentle bird four years ago. Since then, he has been going nearly every day to feed him. Chukalos was one of the people who found Kevin injured and got him in a dog crate and drove him to the emergency animal hospital in Kelowna.

“The injury was too severe to rehab. There was no other choice,” he told the crowd.

What was so endearing about Kevin was his gentle, friendly nature with humans and how he persevered despite the difficulties he faced. Because of his broken wing, Kevin was ostracized by the other geese and he couldn’t fly.

Because of these things, his human friends took him under their wing, said Chukalos.

Kyle, founder of the Old School Penticton Facebook page, is also a friend of Kevin since 2020. He found himself going to hang out with Kevin many times a week. He called Kevin his ‘homeboy’ and often posted funny pictures of Kevin wearing a St. Patrick’s hat or dressed up in ‘Thug Life’ gear.

He also named Kevin’s four girlfriends. Candy sticking around the longest.

Kyle explained that when he would go visit Kevin, it always put a smile on his face and put him in a good mood.

“I just like to sit on the beach with him and give him some rest, because it wasn’t easy being

Kevin.”

Kyle also met many, many other friends of Kevin who came to feed him. Team Kevin was a community,

he said.

“He was such a good friend. This outpouring of love for him during this time- I’m forever grateful. He wasn’t just a goose to us. He held a special place in my heart. He taught us so much about resilience, he battled weather, predators and other geese. He was so gracious still,” said Kyle.

While the speeches were going, local artist Kindrie Grove was live painting a picture of Kevin that will be available for sale along with prints at Aroara Matheson Fine Art Gallery with partial proceeds going to

the Interior Wildlife Rehab Centre.

Steve Heer took the iconic shot of Kevin spreading his wings that was recreated in the painting and also on the T-shirts that Sarah Tucker of Graphically Hip made for the memorial. The shirts sold out in record time.

Partial proceeds of every beer sold also went to wildlife centre that takes in birds. Slackwater Brewery’s Kelsey Peyton put together the memorial in under a week after having her own personal connection to the famed goose.

She would bring her twins to visit Kevin and they, like so many, fell in love with the injured bird.

“It’s an incredible turnout. It was nice to see the community come together and also to hear all the stories about Kevin,” she said.

There’s a hope of a statue of Kevin to go along the lakeshore. A petition was also signed by several asking for better signage and enforcement at the beach where dogs are not allowed. Beth Lachance put together the petition and is also trying to put together a book about Kevin.

One thing is for sure, Kevin’s legacy in Penticton will live on, said Chukalos.