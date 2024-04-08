Penticton TRUE tourism expo a resounding success

Everything Penticton has to offer from adventure and lake fun to the thriving craft beer scene was on display at the 7th annual TRUE Penticton Expo held at the Trade and Convention Centre on Sunday.

Hundreds took in the tourism expo that featured over 50 local businesses.

“The event was really well attended and people were very engaged with all the vendors,” said Paige

Schulz, marketing and member services for Travel Penticton.

“The goal is to get the local tourism businesses out in front of the public so they can let them know what is happening in the community this spring and summer at their businesses.”

The acronym TRUE stands for Think about the Remarkable Unique Experiences that keep visitors coming

back to Penticton year after year, said Schulz.

“Whether it is information for locals themselves or so that when friends and family come to visit them,

they have new ideas of what to do.”

Penticton has a reputation for having some of the best festivals and events in the Okanagan and many of the organizers had a booth there including the Elvis Festival and Peach Fest.

Peach Fest is in its 77th year and draws tens of thousands of people for the five-day free event. They have

famous hypnotist Reveen this August and the return of fan favourites like Skyhawks and motocross, said director of entertainment Alisha Forest.

Wineries on Naramata Bench were offering tastings with a message that they have lots of wine ready to enjoy and purchase in their tasting rooms.

“We did have a rough two winters but we have plenty of wine for people to taste and buy at our wineries. We have lots of wines that were made one, two and three years ago. We hope you can come and support local,” said Emma Roberts, general manager of Howling Bluff winery, representing all the wineries on the Bench.

Penticton Beer Blocks was also at the expo to show off the eight breweries and to celebrate the upcoming Fest of Ale taking place April 12 and 13.

“Five breweries within a five minute walk of each other, you can’t beat that,” said Slackwater Brewery co-owner Liam Peyton about the breweries in the downtown core.

Lyndie Hill, of Hoodoo Adventures was speaking with guests about the outdoor adventures they offer including the popular bike tours on the KVR Trail to Little Tunnel. She is sending out positive energy for a summer without smoke.

Diana Stirling, of LocoLanding Adventure Park, Lickity Splitz and Cherry On Top is the largest employer of local youth. She is feeling good about the upcoming season which starts May long weekend.

“We only hire high school students and this year we had a record number of applications, which is

great,” said Stirling.

Coyote Cruises is expecting another very busy summer on the Channel, said Stirling.

Whether it’s family fun on Skaha or Okanagan Lake, climbing Skaha Bluffs or being part of the many sporting events, it’s endless fun in Penticton, said Schulz.

“It should be a very busy tourism season and as always we have lots going on for people to enjoy,” she

said.