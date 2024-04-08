Highway 3 reopens west of Keremeos

Photo: DriveBC A vehicle incident has closed Highway 3 between Keremeos and Hedley Monday morning.

UPDATE 10:40 a.m.

Highway 3 has now reopened to single-lane-alternating traffic, says DriveBC.

ORIGINAL 8 a.m.

Highway 3 in closed in both directions between Keremeos and Hedley

DriveBC says a vehicle incident has forced the closure of the highway between Hedley Nickle Plate Road and Ashnola Road, 14 kilometres west of Keremeos.

An assessment is underway. The next DriveBC update is schedule for 9:00 a.m.