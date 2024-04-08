Highway 3 reopens west of Keremeos

Photo: DriveBC
A vehicle incident has closed Highway 3 between Keremeos and Hedley Monday morning.
UPDATE 10:40 a.m.
Highway 3 has now reopened to single-lane-alternating traffic, says DriveBC.
?#BCHwy3 is now OPEN to Single Lane Alternating Traffic 15km west of #Keremeos. #HedleyBC https://t.co/BPh4Wko1L9— DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 8, 2024
ORIGINAL 8 a.m.
Highway 3 in closed in both directions between Keremeos and Hedley
DriveBC says a vehicle incident has forced the closure of the highway between Hedley Nickle Plate Road and Ashnola Road, 14 kilometres west of Keremeos.
An assessment is underway. The next DriveBC update is schedule for 9:00 a.m.
?#BCHwy3 Closed 15km west of #Keremeos due to vehicle incident. #HedleyBC https://t.co/XgnVhTlD8n— DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 8, 2024