Highway 3 closed west of Keremeos

Highway 3 in closed in both directions between Keremeos and Hedley

DriveBC says a vehicle incident has forced the closure of the highway between Hedley Nickle Plate Road and Ashnola Road, 14 kilometres west of Keremeos.

An assessment is underway. The next DriveBC update is schedule for 9:00 a.m.

