WIne tasting season just around the corner in South Okanagan

Photo: Tinhorn Creek Vineyards

Sip, sip, hooray! Wine season is just around the corner.

Local wineries across the South Okanagan are eagerly awaiting to welcome visitors, with

stocked inventory and no shortage of fun, exciting and unique events to enjoy.

With spring break over, people are already looking forward to their next opportunity for fun,” said Leanne Froese, spokesperson for Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive, an area of Summerland she describes as having a “...diverse collection of wineries, cideries and distilleries, picturesque landscapes, and strong community spirit.”

“The scenic area facilitates easy exploration of its rich offerings, making Bottleneck Drive a cherished destination for those seeking quality beverages and a genuine community experience, of primarily small and family run businesses,” she further explained.

And there’s no shortage of events to attend: notable upcoming events include the “A Night to Celebrate Solvero,” a winemaker’s dinner celebrating the tasting’s room official opening. Taking place on May 25, seats are limited to 50 with tickets priced at $120 per person, which includes a three-course dinner paired with wine. Be sure to snag your tickets online here .

Also on the schedule in the Bottleneck Drive region is the opportunity to book a VIP Tour and Tasting at Garnet Valley Ranch.

For $60 per person (with groups capping at six people maximum), you can drink in not only the delicious premium wine, but views of the 320 acre farm with wildlife roaming about. For more information, click here.

Coming up in June is a set of dinners happening concurrently on the nights of June 21 and 22, all with a different theme. Ranging from A Taste of Argentina, to Dim Summerland, be sure to check out all that is available and grab your tickets or book your seat online here.

“Visitors to Bottleneck Drive this year can enter to win a two-night stay at the Summerland Waterfront Resort and Spa, two days of VIP touring and tasting experiences and complimentary meals,” explained Froese. “Each time someone visits a Bottleneck Drive location, they can complete an entry to win by scanning a QR code. Visitors can do this at every member location for an even better chance. Check for contest details at any of the Bottleneck Drive locations.”

Over on the Naramata Bench, “the upcoming season is looking wonderful … for the wineries,” said Tightrope Winery general manager Colin Ross.

“We have created a Naramata Bench passport which provides you with tastings and discounts worth over $1,000 at 30 wineries on the bench, including a cidery and distillery.”

The passport is available for purchase at local hotels, the Penticton Visitors’ Centre and wineries along th Naramata Bench for $75.

And the wineries are open for business, with Ross adding that they are “excited to welcome guests … (with) lots of wine available.”

“Get a passport, your friends or family and hop on the Grape Savvy trolley,” he suggested when asked how a local or visitor can enjoy a day on the Bench. “Start with a few tastings then grab lunch in Naramata Village, have a walk on the beach and then hit some more wineries on your way back to Penticton.”

The Sustainable Wine Growing B.C. Tasting kicks off on Apr. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Naramata Wine Vault, and will feature food trucks, live music and more. For more information, visit sustainablewinegrowingbc.ca

Also on the schedule is the 3rd annual Best of the Bench event, kicking off June 3 at Poplar Grove Winery.

“Masters of Wine Siobhan Turner and Doug Frost will reveal their favourite wines from a blind tasting, each winery will be tasting their best wines, and there will be delicious food from the Restaurant at Poplar Grove,” said Ross. Tickets can be purchased at naramatabench.com

Head south and you’ll find the The Heart of Wine Country, which consists of the Okanagan Falls Skaha Lake Winery Association wineries, a collection of 15 premiere wineries.

On the route you’ll find wineries such as Liquidity, See Ya Later Ranch and Blasted Church. For more information, visit theheartofwinecountry.ca

A little further south you’ll find a fantastic collection of wineries in Oliver and Osoyoos, not to mention the District Wine Village, featuring 11 wineries, one brewery and one distillery and a restaurant. Be sure to check out their website at districtwinevillage.com for a full list of upcoming events, ranging from a winemaker’s dinner to a Daniel Wesley Concert!

Also enroute through Oliver and Osoyoos includes wineries such as Burrowing Owl Estate Winery, Church and State Wines and CheckMate Artisanal Winery. For a full list, visit oliverosoyoos.com

Only 30 minutes west of Osoyoos is the Similkameen Valley Wineries and Cideries, another great collection of local and premiere wines and ciders ready for tasting.

All of the wineries and cideries have a licensed patio and/or picnic areas to enjoy the sunshine while sharing a bottle and enjoying some food. From 3Benches Estate Winery to Crowsnest Vineyards to Hugging Tree Winery there’s no shortage of wineries and cideries to visit, so be sure to check out similakmeenwine.com for the full list.

Photo: Oliver Wine Village