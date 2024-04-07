Okanagan couple catches video of mountain goat herd standing their ground against two coyotes

Contributed James Burrell

A pair of coyotes had to find something else for lunch on Saturday, as the goat herd stood too strong in numbers for them to take a chance.

Okanagan residents Irene Burrell and her husband James Burrell caught a snippet of the standoff at the cliffside between Summerland and Peachland.

The local mountain goat herd that lives in the area is popular among locals, at they traverse the bluffs along Highway 97.

"It was pretty exciting to see," Irene shared over messenger. "Usually the goats just graze or lay down. We definitely noticed them this time 'on guard.'"

In the video James took, the coyotes can be seen walking around the group on the cliffside, occasionally getting close to a goat or two. With no easy way to pick one off, the hungry canines moved on.