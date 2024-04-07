Summerland rescue celebrates successful behavioural program work in rehabilitating scared, hostile cats

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is putting another win in the books after helping a scared, aggressive cat learn to trust people again.

President Lori Huot-Stewart shared the story of Seven, a cat who came into their care after another rescue was having troubles with her behaviour.

While the pregnant Sphinx spent months in a loving, experienced foster home, after losing her kittens, Huot-Stewart said they just couldn't get through to her.

"With a lucky encounter, a critter aid volunteer happened to be there and suggested our behavioral program. It was an easy yes for them. And lo and behold, that little Sphinx made the 10 hour journey to us," she added.

"With two of her nine lives already used, we named her Seven."

The team saw that her growls and hissing were warnings, but learned her language and worked around her boundaries.

"Tiny wins became life changes. She was starting to trust us and love and flourished. She caught the hearts of our animal care director and the two are inseparable."

Huot-Stewart said that sometimes severe behavioural issues require out-of-the-box, and while people suggested euthanizing her because she was aggressive, the team knew what they could do for her.

"As a public service request, if you have an animal that is displaying unwanted behaviour, a specialist should be called in to assess and provide options for corrective behaviour," she added.

"We are happy to say that Seven is a success story with her days filled with treats and belly rubs."

If you have any specific behaviour you need a hand with, email the animal rescue the details at [email protected] and they will see if they have any assistance that they can offer.