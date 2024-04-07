'We for She' student organized conference returns to Penticton, hoping to inspire advocacy

Photo: Sophie Tatham Sophie Tatham and Kayla Ward, who are part of the leadership team, are running their upcoming 'We for She' conference

The We For She Club of Penticton Secondary School is hoping to inspire and empower middle and high school students next month with their second annual conference.

Co-leaders Sophie Tatham and Kayla Ward shared details on this year's event, inviting individuals from grades six to 12 to hear from local mentors, advocates and change makers.

"Last year we tested the waters with this new initiative, and this year, we hope to evolve even more and to create a bigger impact again with the conference," Ward said.

"Our club works to empower others, create change and break barriers through actions," Tatham said, adding that they originally started as a branch of the Minerva organization, which provides leadership programs for women, girls, and their partners to help advance gender parity and leadership diversity in BC.

While the provincial initiative ended after the pandemic, their school managed to continue it.

This event, set to take place on May 9 in the school library, is designed to inspire advocacy.

"I really think it's just an excellent opportunity for others to be inspired. And this is a conference for the youth and so I think it's excellent so that people can see where this change is happening in our community, and also be inspired to create their own change," Tatham said.

Being part of the leadership team, starting a new initiative in support of SOWINS and working to organize the conference has helped the pair of young women learn communication skills, interpersonal skills and grow in confidence.

Anna Hatch, a fellow We For She member wanted to give her insight on the club and provided a statement.

"I joined We for She the first year I came to Penticton Secondary School and I’ve been a part of it for the past two years, I’ve learned so much. We for She has been an incredible opportunity for me to get to meet so many amazing people and hear advice from many successful and inspirational women in our community."

Tatham and Ward said they're hoping to see around 100 people come out for the conference, nearly doubling last year's turnout of 60.

The group is currently searching for community sponsors to help.

"That doesn't necessarily mean just monetarily. It could also be with some items that they would like to donate because we are going to give out a few little items of food, we'll give out a few items and swag, that sort of thing. So of course it is an opportunity for smaller businesses to also put themselves out there," Tatham said.

"Any sponsor even in the slightest can make the world of a difference," Ward added.

Those interested in supporting the event can reach out through the We For She email at [email protected]

To register, students from the School District 67 are able to sign up through the link here.

Individuals from out of the district will need to email [email protected] for more information.