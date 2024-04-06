Meet In Penticton Convention Bureau highlights growth of conference and business industry

Photo: Meet In Penticton

Penticton is celebrating its continued growth as a hub for business gatherings next week with Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID).

The city between two lakes has a well-established reputation as a destination for consumer travel and vacation activities, but as Karen Davy, Convention Bureau and Business Liaison Manager said, it is also a hub for business gatherings in the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, events) industry.

“The driving goal of the Meet in Penticton Convention Bureau is to effectively and economically market and promote Penticton to event planners and meeting professionals across the country,” Davy said in a press release.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing some of the City of Penticton’s incredible assets and our partner conference venues as we count down to Global Meetings Industry Day on April 11.”

GMID recognizes the positive social and economic benefits that meetings, trade shows, exhibitions, conferences, conventions and incentive travel programs bring to people, businesses and communities.

“Together our two venue partners, the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre, accounted for an estimated 44,000 delegate days in our city in 2023," Davy added.

A formal economic impact study to gather data on the millions of dollars this contributes to the local economy is being planned.

“We know that visitors to our city likely spend more on ancillary activities when they’re not attending a conference or trade show. They can enjoy our burgeoning culinary scene, Okanagan wineries, artisan breweries, our famous outdoor markets and shopping, or experience amazing outdoor adventures," Davy said.

The Meet in Penticton Convention Bureau works with many local businesses to share their products at MICE trade shows across Canada and in the Pacific Northwest, and functions as a ‘convention concierge’ for meeting and event planners, businesses, and associations who bring their gatherings to Penticton.

For more information, head to the Meet in Penticton website here.