The Bumwrap spring fashion show raises $2500 for Penticton charity

To welcome in the changing season while giving back to the community, one Penticton store hosted a special fundraiser fashion show last weekend.

The Bumwrap hosted the event at The Hub on Martin to showcase new spring arrivals and support The Feedway Foundation.

"The energy at the fashion show was incredible! Our volunteer models rocked the runway, and the 360-degree photobooth and raffle prizes added to the excitement. Thanks to the generosity of our brands and local businesses, we assembled six baskets valued at $600-$900 each," the store shared.

"We're overwhelmed by the community's support for the event. With a generous donation from our title sponsor, Kettle Valley Memorial, and the turnout from our community, we raised $2500 for The Feedway Foundation."

The Bumwrap also gave a heartfelt thank you to Kettle Valley Memorial for their generous sponsorship and $1500 donation, to The Hub for providing an excellent venue, to the volunteer models who shone on the runway, to the local businesses for their raffle basket donations, to Castanet for spreading the word, and to our brands for their phenomenal contributions.

"And to everyone who attended, your support made a significant difference."

Kori Iceton, co-owner of The Hub, said they were happy to use their space for the event and are looking forward to providing it in the future as a blank canvas for many different fundraising opportunities.

"If we can support our community to help raise some funds, we are always happy to do so," she added.

"Thank you to Amuzing Fun Rentals for adding their special charm to this event. An all of our business neighbours, for supporting with prize donations as well."