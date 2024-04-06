Penticton Peach Festival announces line up for tribute night, full of rock legends throwbacks

Photo: Contributed

Attendees for the Penticton Peach Festival's Tribute Night will be transported through time with performances featuring classic hits that have shaped the landscape of rock music.



On Friday, Aug. 9, the Yellow Brick Road Experience will be headlining, along with American Rock Legends paying homage to John Fogerty, CCR, and Bob Seger.

The Yellow Brick Road Experience is a showcase of Elton John's greatest hits, as concert goers can sing along to classics like "Yellow Brick Road" and "Your Song" along with Andrew Johns and his all-star band, The Jets.

"Thanks to RE/MAX, we are thrilled to be able to present such an incredible lineup for tribute night. Each act brings its own unique energy and pays homage to some of the greatest icons in rock music history. It's an honour to host these talented performers, and we can't wait to see the audience's reactions,” Peach Festival entertainment director, Alysha Forrest said in a press release.

The American Rock Legends will take the stage with their rock tributes, promising an authentic recreation of CCR classics and Fogerty's later hits.

To round out the evening, Night Moves, also starring Dan Hare, will transport audiences back to the '70s and '80s with a tribute to Bob Seger.

Peach Festival is a free five day family festival that takes place in Penticton from Aug. 7-11. There is no charge for admission to any of the musical entertainment, or to view any of the events.

For more information on how to become a volunteer, sponsor or on the entertainment and events line-up visit peachfest.com.