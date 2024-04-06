Gas station owner awarded injunction to stay open on Penticton Indian Band Land

Photo: Google Street View

The operator of Actton Super-Save Gas Station has earned himself a short-term victory with an injunction from the B.C. Supreme Court to stay on Penticton Indian Band land.

According to the Supreme Court decision published on Wednesday, William Vandekerkhove, the sole director of Actton, has operated the business located at Green Mountain Road and Channel Parkway for the last 20 years on Penticton Indian Band land.

Justice Neena Sharma awarded Actton the injunction in February, after submitting the business had been ordered off the land with no notice.

While the business had extended their lease multiple times, Adam Eneas and Sandi Detjen, the landowners, gave notice by letter of an intention to terminate the lease, and demanded vacant possession by Feb. 25, 2024.

Then the landlords' counsel sent a notice moving up the demand for vacant possession, claiming the lease was void because it was never registered properly or approved by the Minister of Indigenous Services.

"There is evidence that one of the landlords may have made a social media post stating an intention to take over management of the gas station, even promising better prices," Justice Sharma wrote in her decision.

"In some of the correspondence attached to the affidavit, one can draw a reasonable inference that the landlords intended to allow some operations at the gas station to continue for their benefit, such as the sale of cannabis and tobacco. They stated they want to take an inventory and take possession of the inventory of the retail store."

Sharma also wrote that even if the lease is void, she found it does not necessarily lead to a conclusion that the landlords’ actions are legal.

"Specifically, I note that the landlords purport to rely on a bylaw by Penticton Indian Band that apparently was passed only last year. They are not complying with that bylaw as far as I can tell, because they have given no information or notice to Actton that they filed a complaint."

Actton is also responsible for decommissioning and remediating the earth around the gas storage tanks, which he would not be able to do if removed from the business and he remains potentially liable under the applicable environmental legislation, which is noted in the lease.

"Therefore, Actton faces the possibility of being held financially and legally responsible while at the same time having no ability to ensure that the storage tanks are decommissioned appropriately if necessary," Justice Sharma wrote.

With no major concern of the landlords suffering irreparable harm from the granting of the injunction, it was awarded by Sharna, restraining the landlords from interfering in any manner with the business operations of Super Save for 60 days or until further order of the court.

Actton filed a civil claim on Feb. 27, alleging that the landlords committed "fraudulent or negligent misrepresentation," and seeking a declaration that the lease is a binding and valid contract.

The business also filed a notice of application to be heard on April 12.

As of Saturday, a response had not yet been filed yet by Eneas or Detjen.

None of the allegations in the latest lawsuit have been proven in court, and all named parties have a right to respond with countersuits should they choose to do so.