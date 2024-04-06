Summerland resident snaps pictures of hungry bear carrying a garbage can

Photo: Mikaila Johnson

It was an odd sight for one Summerland resident on Thursday evening, seeing a bear pick up and carry her neighbours garbage can.

Mikaila Johnson said she posted on social media to warn anyone in the Cedar Court area about the bear and its surprisingly dexterous paws.

"I was in total shock I’ve never seen a bear stand like that! I came from the Kootanys so I’ve seen many bears," she shared over messenger.

"Just total shock it stood like that and lifted the entire garbage can! Everyone thinks it was photoshopped."

Luckily, the garbage can was empty, leaving no unsuitable snacks for this hungry bear.

With bears searching for food this time of year, residents are encouraged to look after their garbage properly and not give bears the opportunity to become habituated to unnatural food sources.

Hundreds of bears are euthanized in B.C. every year because they become too comfortable in human communities and are attracted to an easy meal.

Conservation officers continue to remind the public to look after their garbage and attractants around their property. Put garbage out at the curb only on the morning of pickup, and keep it secure at all other times.

Anyone with a wildlife concern is urged to call the RAPP Line at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP)

For more information on how to bear-smart your property, click here.

Photo: Mikaila Johnson