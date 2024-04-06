'I thought my son was gone': Langley family expresses gratitude for quick rescue work done by Apex Mountain Ski Patrol

Photo: Jaimee Moore Harper

A Langley mom is giving her thanks to the Apex Mountain Resort ski patrol and crews, after finding her son unconscious after going off a jump and quickly responding with medical care.

Jaimee Moore Harper said her son, 17-year-old Lindon Harper, suffered a severe concussion and small brain bleed last weekend when the family hit the slopes. Jaimee and her husband were skiing down to a lift when they lost track of their son, who was snowboarding with them.

"My husband and I ended up at the quad and we waited for him and he never came. We kept thinking he was going to come down. I ended up calling his cell phone, he didn't answer. I waited three minutes called his cell phone again. We're starting to think something must be wrong." she said.

Lindon had headed through the terrain park on his way down—unbeknownst to his parents at the time. He had headed for a jump to go off of again, one his mother said he must've done at least 50 times over the season.

As a young man who has been snowboarding since he was four years old, the family knew he was capable, but worried when he took so long to join them.

Jaimee then called her mother, who was in the village, and asked her to check the terrain park, while she and her husband took off their skis and began running back up the hill.

"At first she said 'I don't see anything.' And then she said 'Well wait, there's nine or 10 patrol [members] in red jackets working on someone down at the bottom of the hill," Jaimee added, noting she still couldn't see what was going on because she hadn't quite got high enough.

"My husband was ahead of me. I saw my mum running down the hill."

Her husband reached their son first.

"All I saw originally was this pumping motion and then I saw my husband drop to his knees. And I thought my son was gone."

Turns out it was the crews pumping up the mattress to put Lindon into the snowmobile to bring him back up. Jaimee said her husband quickly gave her a thumbs up to let her know their kid was okay, but those seconds before were terrifying.

"He had just woke up when my husband was there. We determined that he was probably out for close to 10 minutes unconscious. We didn't see it happen. No one seemed to have seen it happen."

Jaimee said the rescue team and patrol were very organized, holding Lindon's neck to keep him in place while they assessed him, helping the family to prepare for the ambulance and issuing an alarm for the village.

"They stayed with him the whole time. There was numerous people going in and out but no one ever left his side."

Soon emergency services arrived and the family was whisked off to the hospital, where Lindon spent the next two nights.

"I feel like I can't even believe how quick it happened. But also how quick they [the Apex ski patrol] were. Ten minutes is a long time when you think about it, when you don't know what's going on and you realize someone's unconscious but 10 minutes for them to get there and for them already to be down there. I was talking to my husband, [and I asked] 'How did they get down there so quick?" Jaimee said.

"[I'm] very happy with Apex. Their response was incredible."

She touched base with patrol member after the fact to let them know Lindon was okay.

"They said that in the next week or so they were going to be reviewing video footage to see if they were able to find out exactly what happened because no one actually witnessed it happen, they just found him at the end."

Lindon has a long road of recovery ahead, Jaimee said, but was glad he was wearing his helmet.

"Thank God that he had and everyone kept saying that 'Thank God he had a helmet on,'" she added.

"With the help that we had, with everyone, with Apex and my family being there, it was good that the outcome was the way that it was, because it could have been a lot worse."