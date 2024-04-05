Summerland Ornamental Gardens celebrates new electric utility terrain vehicle

Photo: Summerland Ornamental Gardens

There's a fresh set of wheels at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens, thanks to the generous local community that made donations to help the caretakers fundraise for one.

The gardens have been cared for by the Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens Society (FOG) since 1991 when Agriculture Canada — now Agriculture Agri-food Canada (AAFC) — phased out their horticulture program.

Showcasing ornamental horticulture, natural and man-made landscapes as well as heritage preservation in the community, the gardens have remained a special place in the South Okanagan.

Back in December, the non-profit organization's board of directors sought out support for a new utility vehicle, since their old one, affectionately known as ‘The Gator," reached the end of its service.

The organization is largely volunteer-based, with just two paid gardeners and a plethora of others who donate their time.

"The Gator" was used to constantly help maintain the six hectares of gardens located on top of the hill above the Summerland Research and Development Centre in Trout Creek, transporting staff, garden tools and supplies.

The gardens announced they have taken delivery of their new much needed electric utility terrain vehicle on Friday.

"This was made possible as a result of the generous donations from the people in Summerland and Penticton and throughout the valley," they said in their press release.

"We want to express our sincere thank you and appreciation to each and every one of you."