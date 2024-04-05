Penticton health care teams awarded global and national recognition for baby-friendly initiative designation

Photo: Interior Health

The health-care teams at Penticton Regional Hospital (PRH) and Penticton Heath Centre (PHC) are being lauded for their care and support of new parents and their babies.

Interior Health shared an announcement on Friday that both facilities have been awarded the national and global designation for the Baby-Friendly Initiative (BFI), a World Health Organization and UNICEF program that guides optimal care and best breastfeeding and chestfeeding practices.

“This designation recognizes the high standard of care teams in Penticton provide to babies and new parents, giving them the healthiest start on their new journey together,” Dr. Shallen Letwin, vice president of clinical operations, said in a news release.

PRH was chosen alongside 26 sites in Canada to pilot a national BFI quality improvement project in 2019. Working with the Breastfeeding Committee for Canada, the hospital also received funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Now four years later, PRH and PHC join only three other facilities in the province and 28 across Canada with the official designation.

The BFI supports 10 steps to successful breastfeeding, with one of the key practices being immediate and continuous skin-to-skin contact between parent and baby. IH said that the contact benefits all families, no matter how they plan to feed their baby.

“The goal of the BFI is to make breastfeeding and chestfeeding easier for families by helping them get off to the best start possible, and supporting them for as long as they need,” said Meggie Ross, Penticton’s BFI lead. “With BFI’s 10 steps to successful breastfeeding policies in place at our facilities, we know the family’s experience improves, and breastfeeding rates increase.”

The BFI also supports each family’s choice and gives them the information and support they need to decide how to feed their baby that’s best for their situation. As part of the project, PRH has introduced pasteurized donor human milk from the BC Women’s Provincial Milk Bank as an option for families.