Accused Naramata killer appears in Kelowna court Friday morning

Photo: Vancouver Police Department Ekene Anigbo is one of two people charged in the killing of a Naramata woman in June 2021.

One of the men accused of killing a woman in Naramata in 2021 was in Kelowna court Friday for a pre-trial hearing, while his co-accused appeared by video from a maximum-security prison in Ontario.

Ekene Anigbo, 24, and Jalen Falk, 24, were charged last April with the murder of 57-year-old Kathleen Richardson in her Naramata home on June 9, 2021.

Photo: Contributed Wade Cudmore and his late mother Kathy Richardson.

Richardson is the mother of 35-year-old Wade Cudmore, one of two men who's been charged in the killing of two brothers, Carlo and Erick Fryer. The brothers' bodies were found in a remote area near Naramata a month prior to Richardson's killing.

Police have said Richardson's murder was connected to the killing of the two men. Anigbo and Falk are associated with the Lower Mainland gang scene, but police initially said the killing of the Fryer brothers was not believed to be connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Friday morning, Falk appeared in person in Kelowna court for a pre-trial application hearing, while Anigbo appeared by way of video from a maximum-security Ontario prison. Anigbo is currently serving a four-year sentence for unrelated firearms convictions.

It appeared more sheriffs were present in and around the Kelowna courtroom than usual, likely due to Falk's in-person appearance.

Justice Alison Beames ordered a sweeping publication ban on Friday's proceedings, to ensure a potential jury is not biased by any information disclosed prior to trial.

While Falk and Anigbo have elected to be tried by a judge and jury on the first-degree murder charge, trial dates have yet to be scheduled. Dates for a pre-trial voir dire, which is generally held to determine the admissibility of evidence, have been scheduled for next January.

Photo: RCMP Erick and Carlo Fryer

Anigbo, who raps under the name Lolo Lanski, was named by the Vancouver Police Department as one of its top six most-dangerous Lower Mainland gang members back in October 2021, four months after Richardson's killing but before he had been charged with the murder. He was arrested that month in Richmond on firearms charges and was sentenced to four years in jail the following year. He was left with a 33.5-month sentence with credit for time served.

Anigbo has remained behind bars since that October 2021 arrest, and he was charged with the Naramata killing while serving the firearms sentence.

Photo: RCMP Anthony Graham has not been located by police.

Falk, meanwhile, was arrested back in July 2022 in Manitoba for allegedly dropping drugs into Stony Mountain Institution using a drone. As a result, he was charged with a number of drug and firearm charges. He was charged with Richardson's killing less than a year later. The 23-year old has dealt with a number of driving violations but has no previous criminal history in B.C., according to online court records.

Meanwhile, Cudmore's murder trial is scheduled to begin this coming summer in Vancouver. Pre-trial voir dire hearings in the case have been ongoing this year, but the jury trial is scheduled to begin in June.

Cudmore has been behind bars since his arrest back in June 2021. A warrant was issued for his arrest on June 10, the day after his mother's killing, and he was in custody by the following day. He was charged with the two murders the next week, and he was denied bail last year.

Anthony Graham has also been charged in the death of Carlo and Erick Fryer, but he has never been located by police and remains on the lam.

When police announced Anigbo and Falk's charges last April, they connected Richardson and the Fryer brothers' killings to a targeted shooting in Prince George in the early morning hours of May 25, 2021. No one was injured in the shooting, but a few hours later, police attended a vehicle rollover on Highway 97 near Quesnel. Officers located a number of firearms in the vehicle, which were forensically linked to the Prince George shooting.

While the target of that shooting was never disclosed by police, RCMP have said Graham was last seen in Prince George on May 25, 2021, the same day as the shooting.

Along with Anigbo and Falk, 22-year-old Shahram Tokhy was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, connected to that Prince George shooting. Tokhy was also charged with Falk in connection to the Manitoba prison drone incident.