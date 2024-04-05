Penticton Quilters' Guild excited to welcome public back to first Quilt Show in six years

Photo: Pixabay stock image

From beginners to experts to simply fans, all are welcome at the upcoming Penticton Quilters' Guild Quilt Show, the first such event in six years.

On April 26 and 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, more than 230 quilts of all shapes, sizes and intricacy will be on display, created by locals who have honed their craft over years.

Usually, the show happens every three years, but the pandemic got in the way, so the roughly four dozen guild quilters are excited to be back in action sharing their work.

"There will be art quilts, everyday quilts, speciality quilts, every type of quilt imaginable," explained quilt show co-chair Marg Jacques.

There will also be raffle prize draws, vendor booths, concession and door prizes.

"And the guild will have a table set up advertising our guild, because we are always looking for new members. It will show various projects we've done in the past at classes and the like," Jacques said.

She added all the quilters displaying their work will no doubt be happy to chat about their work with anyone curious about getting into quilting, or early in their journey.

"It almost becomes an addiction. Being in the sewing room as being in my happy place. So yes, we just really enjoy learning new techniques. The camaraderie of other quilters," Jacques said, adding even beginners can find success.

"If you can thread a sewing machine, you can make a quilt!"

The guild is a non-profit organization that gives back to the community in various ways, like making placemats at Christmas for Meals on Wheels, giving quilts to people who are displaced by natural disasters like fires or floods, babies in need, the RCMP victim assistance program, and more.

"Really any place quilts are needed, often to the senior homes," Jacques said.

Admission to the show is $10 or, for those under 12, free. The admission goes towards the guild's charitable work in the community and, given that the show has been on a longer hiatus than usual, funds raised are more important than ever.

Jacques and the other quilters are excited to welcome as many interested folks as possible.

"We're passionate about what we do and we love to show it off!"