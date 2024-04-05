Penticton restaurants launch epic battle of the burgers

Photo: DPBIA

The battle for the best burger on Martin Street has begun.

Chefs at five participating Penticton restaurants — Pasta Factory, Orolo, Slackwater, the Hub and Clancy's — have cooked up juicy specialty burger creations on the menu for the month of April.

The winning burger will be determined by customers, who can scan a QR code at each venue to rate their burger on a 1 to 10 scale.

Voting concludes April 30, at which time there will be a "Heavyweight Champion Belt" awarded to the winning restaurant for display and bragging rights.

Drop by each of the restaurants before the end of the month to try the creations and have your say.

The event is one of many such friendly competitions planned this year by the Meet Me on Martin business organization.