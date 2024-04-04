Okanagan Falls' Blasted Church Vineyards hosting 7 Deadly Sins party

Photo: Blasted Church Vineyards

Basted Church Vineyards is eager to welcome partiers this summer to the return of the ‘7 Deadly Sins Party’, an evening of sinful pleasure, extravagant entertainment, and the finest wines, set in Okanagan Falls.

On June 22, 2024, attendees can indulge in a celebration of the seven deadly sins, brought to life through "an array of captivating experiences and performances."

The evening with feature performances from DJ Lady of the Mist and her high energy flute-step music, thrilling carnival games, mesmerizing roving circus acts and aerial performers, along with more small cutes and a selection of Blasted Church’s celebrated wines.

"There are sinful stations and activities for each of the seven sins, and without giving them all away, examples are a pie-eating contest for gluttony and a shooting range to get your anger out," the winery said in their press release.

"Plan your sin-themed costume and prepare for an unforgettable experience through the 7 Deadly Sins, with each station designed to tempt, tantalize, and entertain. This is your invitation to embrace your inner sinner, discover exceptional wines, and enjoy an evening of indulgence."

The party takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and tickets are $99 per person (or $89 for wine club members). For more information and to purchase, head to their website here.