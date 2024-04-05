Summerland Museum brings back popular geology field trip to dive into local history

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society is bringing back its "wildly popular" geology field trip and lunch for locals to learn about the wonders of the area.

The museum said as the event sold-out every time they ran it last year, they had to bring it back for 2024.

"We know that many of you have been patiently waiting for this," they said in their social media post.

The first tour of the year will be held on Saturday May 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by lunch and discussion at Haywire Winery.

Local expert geologist Andrew Holder and historian David Gregory of the Okanagan Historical Society will be leading the trip.

Attendees will meet at the Summerland Museum in the morning and be provided with a map of the meeting spots.

Participants will drive their own cars or carpool with others. There will be minimal to no walking.

The cost is $50 per person or $40 for SMAS members (cost includes lunch and a glass of wine)

To reserve your place, head to book online here, call in to book at 250-494-9395 or visit the museum from Wednesday until Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to purchase in person.