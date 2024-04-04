234597
Penticton  

South Okanagan Crime Stoppers seeking public help finding wanted man

Keep an eye for wanted man

Crime Stoppers South Okanagan-Similkameen is asking the public to keep an eye out for a wanted man.

Jacob Anthony Nemechek, 34, is reportedly wanted on three outstanding warrants for various offences including breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property.

Nemechek is described as:

  • Caucasian Male
  • 5'10" (178 cm)
  • 161 lbs (73kg)
  • Blue Eyes
  • Brown Hair

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Nemechek should contact the Penticton RCMP AT 250-492-4300.

Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.sostips.ca

