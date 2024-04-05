Penticton Peach City Beach Cruise filling up spots fast

Photo: Visit Penticton

The 23rd Peach City Beach Cruise is preparing for its summer 2024 appearance in Penticton, with registration open and spots filling up quickly.

The beloved event sees Lakeshore Drive and surrounding areas in the north end of the city fill up with incredible vehicles, from collector rides to passion projects.

Crowds meander along the show areas, taking in the sights and speaking to owners.

The festival, which is run by a non-profit organization, already has more than 500 cars signed up, and the maximum is 800. VIP spaces sold out within 2.5 hours.

It all takes place June 21-23. It is free to walk along the show areas, but there is also a designated festival area in Gyro Park which has a $5 entrance fee for the whole weekend.

There will be live entertainment with the aim of getting everyone dancing.

"Proceeds from the sales go to the Children’s Hospital and to cover costs related to the show. Our event is non-profit, and we are proud to be able to donate to multiple charities around the Penticton area," reads a press release from Donna Reimann, board of directors president.

"We are actively looking for sponsors and if you have been a sponsor in the past and we have not contacted you yet, please reach out to us."

They are also seeking volunteers to join the fun. For more information on how to get involved, email Donna at [email protected].