Summerland brothers continue years-long dispute with neighbouring mushroom farm

Photo: File photo Brad and Darren Besler back in 2021

Two Summerland men who previously had mischief charges overturned from a longstanding feud over a neighbouring mushroom farm are now bringing their dispute back to court.

Brad and Darren Besler have been in and out of court for years, facing charges and filling lawsuit submissions over their tumultuous relationship with What the Fungus, a Summerland farm that borders the Besler property.

The pair were upset with the farm putting up buildings within the property setbacks, which were later granted an after-the-fact variance by the District of Summerland in June 2019.

Lawsuits between the two also began during that time period and have continued with growing additions, including a recent filing from Brad in November to add a number of past and present district staff to the civil action.

The Beslers were originally found guilty of mischief in Oct. 2021 after facing criminal harassment charges for alleged various acts of intimidation, mischief, threats and vandalism and at the time, Judge Michelle Daneliuk urged them to move on.

"I am hopeful that the any animosity, hostility, frustration or negative feelings that are held between the parties here will dissipate," Daneliuk said.

She urged Brad and Darren to let the issue go and move on.

"I think it's unhealthy for you both, it's unhealthy for your life, it's unhealthy for your relationships generally to be so wrapped up in this issue,” she said.

"Don’t let it define your life.”

That guilty decision was overturned after appeal in March 2022, fully acquitting the brothers.

The brothers have not stopped there, filing a new lawsuit in civil court against What The Fungus on March 4, 2024.

The new civil claim is alleging that Thor Clausen, owner of What the Fungus, along with his businesses, are liable for malicious prosecution on the basis of their statements to the RCMP related to the prior criminal action.

Clausen fired back on March 27, disputing the claim and filling a new application to declare the Beslers as "vexatious litigants."

A vexatious litigant is defined as one who files proceedings that are defined as "being annoying, irritating, distressing or harassing and brought without reasonable grounds; and there must be a knowing and deliberate repetition or continuation of vexatious conduct."

Brad is also in courts after being handed a decision from B.C.'s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner in March placing limits on his fillings. He has submitted a formal request for a judicial review of the decision in BC Supreme Court and filled a misfeasance lawsuit against the District of Summerland's CAO.

None of the allegations in the latest lawsuit have been proven in court, and all named parties have a right to respond with countersuits should they choose to do so.