Penticton Robotics Team wins creativity award at national robotics competition

Photo: Josh Walker

While the Penticton Robotics Team didn't make it past the national competition qualifiers this year, their teacher is proud of how well they did do in the face of multiple challenges.

Ten South Okanagan high school students from Penticton Secondary School, Princess Margaret Secondary School, and Summerland Secondary set off in March to compete in the FIRST Canada competition.

The teams, which are made up of groups of 14 to 18-year-olds from around the region, competed in Victoria by creating a robot responding to a set of challenges.

The after-school club, which is run by Princess Margaret's school teacher Josh Walker, is an opportunity for the students to learn all the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) principles.

Before the competition, students worked hard to fundraise and find sponsors for their build. In the end, they raised $15,000 and a couple from the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen also donated $15,000 to get the team a Tungsten Inert Gas welder.

"The competition went well, we were selected for one of the alliances, which means we ended up in the final part of the competition. But we were knocked out early on," Walker said.

"Early on, our shooter broke, and we had to scrap it and build an entirely new one and the kids ended up doing that in three hours flat, so that was pretty good...They did well, in the face of many, many things going wrong."

The competition saw 44 teams total, with the top eight teams selecting two other teams to go with them and compete as the top eight alliances.

Penticton's team was knocked out in the first round of the finals, but ended up being chosen for the creativity award, because the judges liked their recycled hockey stick scissor lift.

"It was a fun time where I got to learn stuff I didn't know and meet people that I haven't met before. Throughout the year we had things go wrong, but people were always willing to figure out how to fix it. Allowing us to make it to Victoria in the end, where we were able to win an award for the team and district," team member Mason Price said.

"Joining Penticton Robotics opened my eyes to a world of possibilities; surrounded by a diverse community of passionate students, I connected with individuals with interest in many fields – from programming to marketing to manufacturing. It's a highly rewarding experience I recommend to anyone interested in STEM or even just seeking further education," team member Scarlett Steyn said.

Penticton faced teams from Brazil, China, Taipei, along with local teams from BC and multiple teams from the United States.

Walker said he was glad to see another Okanagan school qualify, with the Mount Boucherie Robotics team heading to the World Championships in Texas from April 17 to 20.

The team is also always looking for new members to join their club.

Anyone interested in joining, mentoring the club, donating or sponsoring can email [email protected] or head to the Penticton Robotics Team Website here.