Penticton electrical utility customers will see a credit on their bills

Penticton electrical utility customers will get a credit on their bill courtesy of the province.

Customers will be receiving the B.C. Electricity Affordability Credit, and the city says it will appear on bills before June 30, 2024.

“As a local municipal utility, we’re pleased that we’ve been able to reach an agreement with the provincial government to ensure that all British Columbians are eligible for the credit,” said Draydan Power, the city’s manager of energy and environment, in a press release.

“The estimated average credit is $61 for residential users and will help provide a needed measure of relief for all Penticton users.”

The provincial government announced the credit in their annual budget.

"The average business and industrial customer will receive savings of 4.6% of your electric charges to help reduce your operating costs. For the average non-residential customer in Penticton, this will be around $452 in savings," reads a city press release.

"To be eligible, you must have incurred electric charges during 2023 and hold an active account as of the day the credit is being distributed. The credit will be automatically calculated and applied as a one-time payment to your electricity bill."

Exact credit amounts will vary and will be based on consumption between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

The credit will appear automatically as a line item on bill details once applied.