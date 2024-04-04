Penticton celebrating the life of unofficial local mascot Kevin the Canada goose

Photo: Steve Heer

An injured goose that became a beloved Penticton icon in recent years will get his very own celebration of life at a local brewery, following his untimely passing.

"Kevin the Goose," as locals dubbed him, lived on the Okanagan lakeshore with an old, poorly healed wing injury that limited his mobility.

As such, locals took him under their own wings, making sure he was fed and safe. He was visited frequently by his many human friends over the years he spent puttering around the shoreline.

Unfortunately, he was fatally injured in a reported dog attack, and was put down after being rushed to a veterinarian clinic in Kelowna.

In his memory, Slackwater Brewing in Penticton is hosting a celebration of life that will double as a fundraiser for the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.

On Sunday, April 7 from 3 to 5 p.m., the celebration will see partial proceeds of beer sales and Kevin commemorative merchandise donated to the non-profit society, which advocates for the peaceful co-existence of wildlife and humans.

"We’ve hosted many fundraisers at our brewery. This one, believe it or not, is personal as my toddler daughters and husband had formed a bond with Kevin over the years,” says Slackwater co-founder Kelsey Peyton.

“We met Kevin often on our beach walks, and his impact on the community has truly resonated. I’m sure there will be some tall tales, and feathers, as we raise a glass to Kevin the Goose on Sunday.”

Artist Kindrie Grove, will be painting life on site, making a creation inspired by a photograph of Kevin captured by local photographer that will, when complete, be on display at the Aurora Matheson Fine Art Gallery.

“The wild spaces and creatures we share this planet with face ever-increasing pressure from habitat loss and other threats. Contributing to the fundraiser for the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society is a small way that my work can help, and I am happy to participate in the creation of a painting of Kevin, the Canada goose," Grove said.

Other local businesses and community members participating include Graphically Hip, Enchanted Florists, Tristan Telle, Mikey Lamont, Steve Heer, The Dragon’s Den, & Joey Krom.