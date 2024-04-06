Penticton man with lengthy history of trouble at local Superstore, Winners sentenced to time served

Photo: Contributed

A thief with a seeming fixation on a Penticton store will serve no more time behind bars following sentencing this. week.

Jamie R. Antoniak, 45, appeared in Penticton provincial court Thursday, pleading guilty to multiple incidents of theft from the local Real Canadian Superstore and one at Winners.

On each occasion, court heard, he concealed items from the stores valued more than $100, and left without paying, detected by theft prevention officers.

“He has been repeatedly told to stay away from the Superstore, he can’t seem to stay away,” the Crown lawyer said.

“[He] seems to be fairly fixated on committed to returning to the same location.”

The Crown noted there are in excess of 40 files of complaints from Superstore about Antoniak.

After multiple similar incidents in 2023 following which he was released with orders not to return to the stores that went ignored, Antoniak was held in custody after the most recent incident in February 2024, where he remained until his court appearance Thursday.

Court heard that Antoniak has promised he will not go to Superstore or Winners in Penticton, and that being in custody for the last few months has been a "wake up" for Antoniak to change his behaviour.

“The people who work in those stores they have jobs to do,” Judge Lynnet Jung said. “They can’t be constantly chasing Mr. Antoniak around.”

He was sentenced to a total of 72 days in jail which, with enhanced credit for time already served since his arrest in February, meant he was released Thursday.

“Good luck, get back to work and stay healthy,” Jung said.