Penticton’s new refill shop opens by young women looking to make an environmental difference

Photo: impactfull zero-waste refillery & pantry

Living by the motto that "every little bit counts," Penticton's Main Street is now home to a refill shop that aims to do its part in helping the community live a healthier and low-waste lifestyle.

Impactfull zero-waste refillery & pantry opened on Saturday. Owners and sisters Alex and Jessica Fischer are locals to the South Okanagan area that have returned to Penticton.

Offering organic foods, all natural cleaners, and personal care products, along with dozens of other items, the pair hope to make the slow shopping movement as popular as slow living.

"I've been interested in kind of zero waste lifestyles since I learned about it in high school. And I kind of knew immediately that it was kind of my dream to open a refill store once I actually got to set foot in my first one," Alex said.

The products are all available to be filled in plastic, glass or metal containers, since the store wants to make it easy to be low waste.

"When you bring it in, we'll weigh it and then you can fill it with whatever you'd like. And then we weigh it again, and charge you just the weight of what you buy. So that way, you have no waste, be it food or products," Alex added.

"You can also try lots of new items just by buying a little bit. But you're also saving on plastic bottles that traditional products would usually come in."

The store has a selection of food products in bulk, such as tea, rice, beans, baking ingredients, even candy, as well as a small pantry section.

"Then a lot of our stuff is going to be refillable soaps and cleaners, body products like shampoo, conditioner, even laundry detergent, and lotions, toothpaste. The most interesting one is probably deodorant, people don't expect that very often. And then lots of just home items as well."

There is also bath bombs, bath salts, face wash bars, and products to replace thins that generally come in plastic bottles.

Alex said a lot of their products are handmade by their suppliers as well.

The store is also offering a free jar library for those who may not have their own containers, which are clean, sanitized containers that people donate and then the store removes the labels and sanitizes them again.

Alex added that they have worked hard to keep their costs comparable to shopping at the regular markets.

"I've been finding that to for our pantry section, especially, we're either comparable or cheaper than a lot of grocery store items," she said.

"I made sure that we were affordable rather than just organic and stuff because all of our products are going to be organic, with the exception of maybe a handful of things that we obviously note as them being conventional."

Impactfull will also be starting a composting program, since Penticton does not accept food scraps in its city-owned green bins. More information on this initiative and how to bring in your compost can be found here.

The store is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 309 Main Street.

