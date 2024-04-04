Penticton barber shop running fundraiser to help local grads 'Suit up' for their big day

Photo: Okanoggin Barbers

A Penticton barber shop wants to make sure all graduation students get the chance to look debonair, partnering up with local businesses to provide everything a young man may need on his big day.

Okanoggin Barbers owner Autumn Esselink said they have been raising funds for the 'Grad-Father' event to deck out a few lucky students in the South Okanagan graduating class of 2024.

With the help of School Districts 53 and 67, they will be choosing one grad student in each school, six in total, to cover the cost of their suit, shoes, shirt, tie, haircut and tailoring.

Taking inspiration from the Penticton Secondary School Fairy Gradmother program, the business wanted to help out by providing a program for young men specifically.

"We were talking with a couple of other clients who are business owners in town, and we're just in conversation talking about how it would be really great if we could do something like this. And it all kind of came together really quickly at that point," Esselink said

In past year, Elliott Row Clothing Store has donated suits to the Fairy Gradmother Project or collected gently used suits or sport jackets for a suit drive for graduates.

Esselink said their goal is to raise $2,000 to cover costs for all six students, which is a lower price thanks to all the access to wholesale costs.

"That means there's been zero cost to anyone to be able to do this. We're not making any profit at all whatsoever. The barbers that we have here are donating their time for the haircut. Our seamstress is donating her time for any tailoring. We've all come together to really make this happen."

The school district will be reaching out to the parents and students to ensure privacy.

Esselink said they are already halfway to their fundraising goal and hope that this year goes well enough they can double the students they're able to help next year.

"This is our way of trying to give back more or less and make a difference within the communities," she added. "if you ask a grown man, their memories of putting on their first suit, it's a pretty significant moment for them."

"Our grad day is the first really important day of our lives. That's kind of the marker moving forward. That's the point where we move into adulthood."

The suit is also something they can take with them after graduating, as they head to interviews, college and networking events.

The fundraiser kicked off on Feb. 1 and runs until May 1.

"We are selling bottles of shampoo and conditioner at $10 each. We are also accepting cash donations in house as well."