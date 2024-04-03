Penticton airport will soon see more direct flights to Vancouver and Calgary

Photo: Pacific Coastal

The Penticton Regional Airport will soon see more flights coming out of its terminals, as two airlines have announced additions to their schedules.

YYF announced on Wednesday that Pacific Coastal Airlines is expanding its services starting April 27, 2024, to provide twice-daily flights between Penticton Airport and Vancouver International Airport.

"The airline will also be upsizing to its largest aircraft, the SAAB 340B, which seats 34 passengers," the news release reads.

The daily flight schedule is as follows:

Flight 8P1301:

Departure: Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 7:55 a.m.

Arrival: Penticton Regional Airport (YYF) at 8:47 a.m.

Flight 8P1307:

Departure: Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 4:10 p.m.

Arrival: Penticton Regional Airport (YYF) at 5:02 p.m.

Flight 8P1302:

Departure: Penticton Regional Airport (YYF) at 9:20 a.m.

Arrival: Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 10:15 a.m.

Flight 8P1308:

Departure: Penticton Regional Airport (YYF) at 5:35 p.m.

Arrival: Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 6:30 p.m.

WestJet is also adding a new flight service five days a week between Penticton and Calgary, effective June 12 until the end of October for this year.

The aircraft will arrive at YYF at 9:53 p.m. and depart the next morning at 6 a.m. to return to YYC.

This flight will be in addition to its current service of daily (except Tuesday) flights between Penticton and Calgary, with flights arriving at 2:30 p.m. and departing at 3:10 p.m.