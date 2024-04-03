Okanagan Falls residents along Cedar Street could see water interruptions during watermain upgrade

Photo: File photo

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is giving a heads up to residents along Cedar Street within the Okanagan Falls water system that their water system may expierence interruptions.

As part of the development of Lemonade Lane, the RDOS said they are requiring the developer, Cedar Street Developments Ltd. (Wildstone Construction Group), to upgrade and replace a 200-metre section of watermain (underground pipe).

Due to the work, scheduled interruptions to water service ranging from four to six hours will take place. Affected residents will receive 48 hours’ notice of water service interruptions via a written notice delivered to their property.

The RDOS said the construction group will be delivering the notices as they work, which is scheduled to begin on April 8, 2024, and will take approximately three weeks to complete.

Addresses affected by scheduled water service interruptions are listed below, along with the construction work map.

"Once completed, this project will bring the local water system up to adequate standards and improve water capacity and Fire Flow in the local area. Residents are asked to use caution and follow signage around the construction site," the news release reads.

Questions can be directed to Wildstone Construction Group though email [email protected] or by phone at 250-493-3947.

Photo: Contributed