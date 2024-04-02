Penticton gets more funding for final leg of bike lane

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton has received a $500,000 grant from the Active Transportation Infrastructure program for the completion of the Lake to Lake bike route.

"The complete cycling route is estimated to cost up to $8 million. This estimate includes all costs associated with the separated bike lanes, intersection and sidewalk improvements, as well as storm system alterations along the route," reads a press release issued Tuesday by the city.

"Of this, the provincial and federal governments have provided a total of $5.4 million to date."

The 6.7-kilometre route is scheduled for completion in 2024, after first being endorsed by city council in 2019. Its final portion stretches from South Main to Skaha Lake.