231445
233608
Penticton  

Penticton gets more funding for final leg of bike lane

More funding for bike lane

- | Story: 479983

The City of Penticton has received a $500,000 grant from the Active Transportation Infrastructure program for the completion of the Lake to Lake bike route.

"The complete cycling route is estimated to cost up to $8 million. This estimate includes all costs associated with the separated bike lanes, intersection and sidewalk improvements, as well as storm system alterations along the route," reads a press release issued Tuesday by the city.

"Of this, the provincial and federal governments have provided a total of $5.4 million to date."

The 6.7-kilometre route is scheduled for completion in 2024, after first being endorsed by city council in 2019. Its final portion stretches from South Main to Skaha Lake.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News