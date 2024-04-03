Popular South Okanagan nature festival tickets on sale soon

Photo: Meadowlark Festival A snake-seeking tour in Oliver in a past Meadowlark Festival year.

Tickets will soon be on sale for the ever-popular annual Meadowlark Nature Festival, taking place this May.

Running from May 16 to 20, the festival features activities throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen, including more than 50 events of hiking, cycling, kayaking, traditional Indigenous storytelling, painting and writing workshops, and more.

“This year’s schedule of events brings back many of the festival favourites, including a burrowing owl tour, bat tour, horseback riding, salmon restoration, birding and cycling, as well as some great hikes at McIntyre Bluff, Skaha Bluffs, Mahoney Lake, and White Lake,” said festival coordinator Shauna Sprules in a press release issued Tuesday.

“We’ve also added several wonderful new tours this year such as exploring Indigenous and settler stories on the land at the En’owkin Centre, butterfly diversity in Princeton, agriculture and conservation at the Garnett Valley Ranch in Summerland, and an evening talk on wildfire ecology and changing climate at Okanagan College, just to name only a few."

They have also added more family-friendly tours, aiming to encourage youngsters' budding interest in naturalist activities.

"Every tour is rated for age, interest, and mobility and there is something on the schedule for all ranges. We are excited to be building new partnerships in the community and we welcome everyone to take part!” Sprules said.

This year's featured artist is Anne-Marie Harvey, who will provide a custom Meadowlark-themed painting for auction, and the keynote speaker will be science journalist Bob McDonald at the Venables Theatre in Oliver.

Meadowlark tickets go on sale April 4. For more information, click here.