Penticton Rotary presents $25K towards goal of doubling cancer care at Penticton Regional Hospital

The Rotary Club of Penticton has donated $25,000 to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation's ongoing pledge towards an oncology clinic at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

"These funds will undoubtedly go a long way in realizing the foundation’s goal of establishing a new clinic to serve the South Okanagan Similkameen Region. It’s a testament to the power of collective action in making a positive change happen," reads a press release from the SOS Medical Foundation.

The overall SOS Medical Foundation goal is for $10 million to improve and expand cancer treatment options at the hospital, which serves the entire South Okanagan and Similkameen region.

The goal is to double cancer care options at the hospital.

