Penticton Pistoleras roller derby team gearing up for launch of new season

Photo: Penticton Pistoleras File photo

The Penticton Pistoleras roller derby team is getting ready to lace up for their 2024 season.

The first bout of the year takes place April 20 versus Kelowna OKRD at the Penticton Curling Club.

Always an action-packed experience, the event will feature food trucks, a 19-plus beverage garden and, of course, lots of action on the floor as the ladies battle for supremacy in the full-contact sport.

Presale is available now for $15, or tickets can be purchased at the door for $20. Children under 10 are free.

There is limited seating, so attendees are encouraged to bring their own patio or camping chair to enjoy.

After the game, the skaters will be at the Copper Mug Pub for an official after-party welcoming the new season, and all are welcome to join.

For more information and tickets, click here.