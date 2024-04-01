Penticton council set to adopt zoning change to allow for controversial sixplex

Photo: Contributed Rendering of proposed Conklin Avenue development.

Penticton council is expected to adopt bylaw changes to allow for a controversial sixplex in the north end of town this week.

At Tuesday's meeting, staff will recommend council adopt a zoning amendment for 460 Conklin Avenue that pave the way for a six-unit townhome structure on a currently vacant lot.

The Conklin Avenue community had previously been vocal in its concerns about the plans for the property, including the level of density, with some calling for four units maximum instead of six.

At a public hearing in February, some shared concerned about sufficient sewer, water and electrical infrastructure, which city staff said has been investigated and it has been determined not to be a problem.

Other nearby residents had concerns about privacy, given the windows facing other properties, and changes to community character.

But the developer, Ewen Stewart, pointed to new provincial legislation that is demanding density in local municipalities, requiring zoning bylaws to be updated by June 30, 2024 to permit small-scale, multi-unit housing — ostensibly overriding the local Official Community Plan in many situations.

Council ultimately voted to give the zoning and OCP changes second and third reading, the final step before anticipated adoption at a future meeting. Couns. James Miller and Ryan Graham were opposed, and did not provide explanation for their vote.

An opportunity for adoption is on the agenda Tuesday afternoon.