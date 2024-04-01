Penticton Peach Fest announces mesmerizing new act to lineup

Photo: Ty Reveen

Get ready to be mesmerized at Peach Festival this summer, with the appearance of The Reveen Show.

Ty Reveen will being his "mind-bending hypnotism" show to the stage, which has toured worldwide and was originally his father's creation.

"My father told me at the age of five that I would one day take over his show because he was passionate about everything he did," said Reveen in a press release.

"I toured with him for more than 30 years; I performed with him for about 3,000 shows, and was involved with him professionally in all facets of his career since the mid-1970s."

Today, the iconic show is a family-friendly spectacle that promises to be both hilarious and awe-inspiring.

"We are thrilled to announce the legendary Reveen Show will be coming to the Penticton Peach Festival stage. His show brings a blend of humour, awe and unparalleled entertainment that will leave a lasting impression on all ages," said Alysha Forrest, entertainment director of Penticton Peach Festival.

Reveen will be onstage at Okanagan Lake Park daily from Thursday, Aug. 8 to Sunday, Aug. 11. As with all Peach Festival entertainment acts, admission is free. For more information, click here.