Penticton Trade and Convention Centre looking at busy month of fun ahead

It’s a busy month at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, with no shortage of thrilling events to check out.

The Okanagan Fest of Ale is back! The 27th annual festival featuring all things craft beer and craft cider kicks off Apr. 12 and runs until Apr. 13 at the PTTC.

With over 225 tastings to enjoy from 70-plus B.C. breweries and ciders, the Okanagan Fest of Ale is one of the longest running beer festivals in the Pacific Northwest.

Since its inception in 1996, the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society has donated over $750,000 of net proceeds to charities and not-for-profit societies, all while supporting and promoting the B.C. beer and cider scene and driving tourism in the South Okanagan.

Events like the Fest of Ale are made possible thanks to the efforts of volunteers, so if you’re looking for a fun way to spend a weekend, be sure to check out festofale.ca for more information on volunteering, or to purchase tickets (which start at $42 for a one day pass).

Also kicking off at the PTCC on Apr. 7 is the 7th annual TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo, a free event that allows guests the opportunity to meet local tourism businesses and get "Thinking about the Remarkable Unique Experiences" around the South Okanagan.

“We have over 50 local tourism businesses from Penticton and the South Okanagan ready to welcome our locals and visitors, from adventure companies, tour operators, festivals and hotels to wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries,” said Paige Schulz, Travel Penticton marketing and member services manager.

“We have a great mix of businesses that will be there.”

Approximately 900 people walked through the event last year, with the same (or more) expected for this year.

“You definitely have to come check it out for yourself and see who all will be there,” encouraged Schulz.

“Some new businesses set to attend this year include GottaGoat Farm (with an actual goat!), OROLO Restaurant + Cocktail Bar, Naramata Inn (with food samples), Area 27 Motorsports Park, Grist Mill & Gardens, and BP Aviation. Some returning businesses include the Penticton Beer Blocks (with beer samples), Naramata Bench Wineries Association (with wine samples), Grape Savvy Wine Tours, Sun n' Sup, Sparrow Scooters, and Hoodoo Adventures - to name a few!”

Schulz explained the benefit of the event for businesses include exposure just in time for the upcoming tourist season, “remind locals who they are and what they do (and) showcase new offerings.”

And for visitors, “they can discover new businesses and adventures, learn about volunteer opportunities for upcoming festivals, and reacquaint themselves with all we have to offer and everything to see, do and explore and what's going on in Penticton,” said Schulz.

“Plus, there will be plenty of opportunity to sample local beverages, a chance to win some amazing prize packages with donations from participating exhibitors, and with our kid's scavenger hunt it's a great event to bring the whole family to.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., so be sure to mark your calendars and bring the family, as there’ll be other fun activities on site including a photo booth courtesy of Amuzing Fun Rentals. For more information, visit visitpenticton.com

And don’t miss out on the Okanagan Valley Throwdown Series, kicking off at the PTCC as well on Apr. 20 and Apr. 21.

The premier Functional Fitness competition features 300-500 competitors and registration is open to those interested in challenging themselves and showcase their skills.

For more information on how to spectate the event, or to register to participate, visit throwdownseries.ca.

For more Penticton fun this month, click here.