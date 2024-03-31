Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland looking for home for a sweet, shy cat

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a two year old black cat with a friendly demeanor looking for a home.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary, said Lola was found as a stray in the Tulameen area.

"[She] is a little bit shy, which can make her nervous. Because of this, we are thinking a quieter home with no dogs might give her the best chance at gaining some confidence," she said.

Lola has had no medical issues and has been spayed, microchipped and all of her vaccinations are up to date.

"She seems really accepting of other cats, so we would be willing to try to adopt her into a family that does have an existing pet as a cat," Huot-Stewart added.

If you're interested in learning more and meeting up with Lola send Critteraid an email at [email protected] to set up a meet and greet.