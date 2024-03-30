RDOS hosting a trial membership program at Naramata Watercraft Storage

Photo: Google Street View Manitou park in Naramata

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is trying out a new membership program at the Naramata Watercraft Storage for the 2024 season.

In a news release issued Thursday, the RDOS said the membership program will require a $5 fee for the trial program, and they are hoping to increase usage of the watercraft storage and better serve the local community.

Registration for seasonal memberships has opened up and can be found online here.

The RDOS said storage spaces are available on a seasonal basis between April 1 and Oct. 31 for this year.

There are 75 spaces available, including 40 spots for paddleboards, 32 for canoes and kayaks, and three for medium-sized watercraft.

"It’s important to note the safety and responsibility of all watercraft falls completely on the member. The RDOS is not responsible for lost, stolen, or damaged watercraft."

The Naramata Watercraft Storage is located on the northwest side of Manitou Park.

For further information, reach out to the RDOS through email at [email protected]