Penticton community mourns the loss of a beloved local goose

Photo: Steve Heer

An injured goose that became beloved by Penticton locals in recent years has reportedly been put down following an alleged dog attack.

The Canada goose locals nicknamed Kevin was a staple on Okanagan Beach, attracting a social media following and many fans who watched out for him and kept him fed.

The bird appeared to have an old injury to his wing which kept him around the lake throughout the seasons.

According to social media reports, he was attacked by an unleashed dog and taken to a veterinarian clinic in Kelowna, but in the end, he had to be put down.

Many locals have taken to social media to share their fond memories of the goose.

Slackwater Brewing will be holding a celebration of life for Kevin the Goose next Sunday, April 7, at the taproom.

Liam Peyton, one of Slackwater Brewing's co-founders, shared on social media that people can bring their "stories of that noble bird and enjoy some cheers (and maybe tears) over this loss."

He added that more details were to come after the weekend.