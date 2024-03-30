Penticton residents concerned with close calls coming from stray golf balls off nearby course

Photo: Kelsey Carter Kelsey Carter has collected well over 100 errant golf balls coming into her yard from the golf course

Residents of a neighbourhood near the Penticton Golf & Country Club are getting frustrated by the constant barrage of golf balls coming into their area.

Kelsey Carter moved into her Oakville Street home in October of 2022 and said she has collected well over a hundred golf balls that have come into her yard since then.

"I'm the yard that's closest to the golf course," she said. "I have a four year old son that plays out there on the swing set. And I literally find them in the middle of the yard all the time, so it's just basically a matter of time before he gets hit in the head."

Carter claimed that last week her roommate just about got hit in the head by a golf ball while sitting on the back porch.

"For as long as I've lived there, it's been going on and I've been told by my neighbours that it's been going on for years and years and years," she added.

Another resident of the street, Patricia LaPrairie, shared similar concerns with how close the golf balls are coming.

"Sometimes the balls do come into our parking lot and we have kids in the parking lot that play as well," LaPrairie said.

"I don't want to see any of the kids hit with a ball in the complex. I don't want to see people waking up to broken windows when they go into work."

LaPrairie pointed to concerns she had as well over the fence running between their street and the golf course, which is looking worse for wear.

Carter has been in contact with the City of Penticton and the golf course over the issue.

"They keep saying, 'We'll look into it.' So it's like they're waiting for somebody to get hurt before they actually do something," Carter claimed.

"They're just dragging their heels," LaPrairie added.

The Penticton Golf & Country Club communicated with Carter that they are continually trying to establish a row of trees in the area for protection and it was helping.

Carter said she felt this wasn't good enough and would take too long for the trees to grow enough to help with the problem.

Both Carter and LaPrairie said they have been pushing for a net, similar to the one built on the north end of the golf course running alongside Highway 97.

Castanet reached out to the golf club and GM Guy Dow said in an emailed statement that "after initial concern was received from Oakville Street residents, the Penticton Golf & Country Club took the steps to try and adjust alignment of hole at the tee area."

"If this didn't solve the issue the golf club will gladly work with residents to monitor and determine the scale of the problem. This will assist the golf club in order to address alternatives," he added.

"The Penticton Golf & Country Club will continue to be responsive to community concerns and look forward to working with the residents of Oakville Street."

The City of Penticton response was similar when asked for comment.

"The City and the Penticton Golf Club have been working with residents along Oakville Street to find a resolution to the problem brought forth in August. The first step was to see if a realignment of the hole would be a solution. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to have fully resolved the situation," City of Penticton communications advisor Shane Mills said in an emailed statement.



"The club will now work with neighbours to determine the scope of the problem and look at what other alternatives, including the possibility of netting, can be implemented to provide greater protection for nearby residents.



“While the occasional errant shot will occur, the City and the club will continue to work with residents to ensure safety for neighbours is a priority and that their privacy is respected.”

Carter said in response that the work on the realignment of the hole in her opinion made the situation worse, not better and wants to see more done.

"I just want a net put up, I don't give a s*** where their hole is or what they're changing or whatever. I don't want there to be a chance for anyone to get hit with a golf ball."

Photo: Kelsey Carter One of the many pictures carter has taken of golf balls landing in her yard