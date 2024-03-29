Final weekend for Apex Freestyle Club online auction

Photo: Apex Ski Club Team Apex at Junior National Moguls in Whistler.

The Apex Freestyle Club's online auction is in its last weekend, with just a few days left to bid on items and help support the club.

Every year the club at Apex Mountain Resort runs the auction to help fund their efforts to give kids opportunities in the sport.

Live online now until April 1, there are a variety of local goods and services including winery experiences, handmade artisanal crafts, ski gear, gift certificates and more up for grabs.

Check out the items up for auction and place a bid before April 1 online here.