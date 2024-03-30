South Okanagan-Similkameen communities will have a large item collection throughout April

Photo: RDOS

If you've got a head start on spring cleaning, then it's the perfect time to get rid of unwanted items you're clearing out.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced that large item collection in the will take place in April in the City of Penticton, Town of Oliver, Town of Osoyoos, Village of Keremeos and all of the surrounding electoral areas.

Collection of large items will occur in Apex later on, taking place Monday, June 17.

Large Item Collection will take place on the regularly scheduled day for curbside collection.

Resident are being asked to place accepted large items to the curb before 7 a.m. on the assigned day. Collection dates are also listed in the curbside collection calendars.

The RDOS said a maximum of two acceptable items will be picked up.

The large item collection dates are:

Monday, April 8: Area “C” (rural Oliver), Town of Oliver for all properties

Tuesday, April 9: Area “A” (rural Osoyoos), Town of Osoyoos

Wednesday, April 10: Area “D” (Skaha East, Okanagan Falls) and Area “I” (Skaha West, Kaleden)

Thursday, April 11: Area “E” (Naramata), Area “F” (West Bench, Red Wing), and Area “D” (Upper Carmi)

Friday, April 12: Area “B” (Cawston), Area “G” (rural Keremeos), Village of Keremeos

Monday, April 15 – Friday, April 19: City of Penticton (regular curbside collection day)

Acceptable items include:

Furniture

Large appliances (no hot water tanks, refrigeration units must not contain food)

Mattresses

Cat towers

Gym equipment

Barbeques (hoses, tanks, and dripping trays with oil must be removed or are not accepted)

Area carpets with a bound edge or fringe must be rolled, taped securely, and under 1.8 metres or

six (6) feet

Blinds must be taped securely with cords removed and under six (6) feet

Not accepted:

Building materials

Kitchen/bathroom cabinets or fixtures

Doors

Toilets

Hot water tanks

Electronics

Carpets

Gas or battery-powered equipment

Concrete blocks

Hot tubs and lids

Any items weighing more than 90 kg (200 lbs)

Tips to ensure items are collected:

For safety reasons, fridges and freezers with locking doors must have the door removed and placed next to the unit prior to its collection. Pressurized fridge and freezer doors do not require removal.

Mattresses and box springs count as two separate items. Please bag rodent or mold-infested mattresses.

The Town of Osoyoos Large Item Collection program does not accept appliances containing Freon (fridges, freezers, and air conditioning units).

If an item has not been collected by the end of the day, residents are asked to contact Waste Connections of Canada by telephone or email, and include their address and contact information.

Waste Connections of Canada:

Phone: 250-490-3888 (toll-free 1-866-998-4888)

Email: [email protected]

For a full list of accepted items, head to the RDOS website here.

More information about the City of Penticton, Town of Oliver, and Town of Osoyoos curbside collection can be found in the calendar and municipal websites.

For further information, contact the RDOS Solid Waste Hotline at 250-490-4129.